PVCC to host ‘Film Talks Back’ on Friday with director Philip J. Cook

Crystal Graham
The Piedmont Virginia Community College art department will host the final installment of its “Films Talk Back” series on Friday at 7 p.m.

The free screening and discussion will focus on the 2024 space thriller “Ghost Planet” and its creator, filmmaker Philip J. Cook.

Events will take place in the V. Earl Dickinson Building main stage theatre.

“Ghost Planet” tells the story of a group of astronauts who venture to a mysterious and desolate planet to claim the find of the century and escape poverty. They discover a solitary survivor who holds the key to unlocking ancient alien technologies.

Cook, an experienced producer, director, writer and special effects artist well-known among science fiction enthusiasts, is also the creator of the fantasy adventure series “The Malice Trilogy” and several other feature films.

He will follow up the screening with a question-and-answer session with the audience.

The event will be held in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC in the main stage theatre. The building is at the south end of 501 College Drive on the main campus in Charlottesville.

Free parking is available in front of the building.

For more information about upcoming events at PVCC, visit pvcc.edu/performingarts.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

