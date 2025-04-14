PVCC to host ‘Film Talks Back’ on Friday with director Philip J. Cook

The Piedmont Virginia Community College art department will host the final installment of its “Films Talk Back” series on Friday at 7 p.m.

The free screening and discussion will focus on the 2024 space thriller “Ghost Planet” and its creator, filmmaker Philip J. Cook.

Events will take place in the V. Earl Dickinson Building main stage theatre.

“Ghost Planet” tells the story of a group of astronauts who venture to a mysterious and desolate planet to claim the find of the century and escape poverty. They discover a solitary survivor who holds the key to unlocking ancient alien technologies.

Cook, an experienced producer, director, writer and special effects artist well-known among science fiction enthusiasts, is also the creator of the fantasy adventure series “The Malice Trilogy” and several other feature films.

He will follow up the screening with a question-and-answer session with the audience.

The building is at the south end of 501 College Drive on the main campus in Charlottesville.

Free parking is available in front of the building.

For more information about upcoming events at PVCC, visit pvcc.edu/performingarts.