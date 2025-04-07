Home Waynesboro man in custody after shooting at occupied vehicle, Interstate 64 pursuit
Local News

Waynesboro man in custody after shooting at occupied vehicle, Interstate 64 pursuit

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
James J. Williams II
James J. Williams II

A 26-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on 17 charges after a lengthy chase through multiple jurisdictions in response to an alleged shooting incident.

James J. Williams II faces charges related to the harassment incident and vehicle pursuit that took place early Sunday morning at 3:53 a.m., according to Waynesboro Police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Stayman Avenue which appeared to be related to a harassment incident between known parties.

According to police, responding officers found four adult victims in a vehicle heading northbound on South Delphine Avenue approaching East Main Street. The victims reported that they were being actively followed and possibly shot at by Williams who was pursuing them in his vehicle.

When officers attempted to stop Williams, he sped away east on East Main Street driving at a high rate of speed. He crashed into two signs before continuing onto Interstate 64 eastbound, where he collided with a guardrail.

The pursuit extended through Nelson and Albemarle counties. Officers deployed stop sticks that damaged one of the vehicle’s tires.

The chase concluded in Fluvanna County on James Madison Highway. After exiting Interstate 64 and traveling southbound, Williams crashed into a ditch and fled on foot.

Williams was apprehended quickly without further incident.

Following the investigation of the shooting incident and the pursuit, Williams was arrested and charged with multiple offenses:

  • Four counts of § 18.2-286.1 (F) – Discharge a firearm from a vehicle as to create risk of injury of death;
  • Four counts of § 18.2-154 (F) – Maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle;
  • Four counts of § 18.2-26/18.2-51.2 (F) – Attempted malicious wounding;
  • One count of § 18.2-308.2 (F) – Convicted felon in possession of a firearm;
  • One count of § 46.2-817 (F) – Eluding;
  • One count of § 18.2-57.2- (M) – Assault & battery of a family or household member;
  • One count of § 46.2-852 (M) – Reckless driving;
  • One count of § 46.2-896 (M) – Hit and run.

Assistance was provided by Virginia State Police, Albemarle County Police Department and Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no reported injuries to the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are possible.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Scott German: Ryan Odom was born, raised to be the UVA Basketball coach
2 A Real Madrid tattoo can get you disappeared by the Trump Gestapo
3 Bunny poop complaint takes Augusta County down the proverbial rabbit hole
4 Waynesboro: Children’s museum hoping to open indoor exhibit space by summer
5 UVA Basketball: Chance Mallory talks about decision to commit to ‘Hoos

Latest News

uva basketball ron sanchez
Basketball News

Odom’s first flub as the UVA Basketball coach: Not retaining Kyle Guy

Chris Graham
health care
Politics News

‘Attack on public health’: HHS staff cuts will hurt Americans ‘every single day’

Rebecca Barnabi

The end of March in the United States brought more staff cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency at the HHS.

police car arrest lights
Local News

Albemarle County: Police investigating rash of thefts from Wegmans

Chris Graham

Albemarle County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying multiple individuals in a string of larcenies that have occurred over the last six months from Wegmans in Charlottesville. Combined, these thefts account for more than $1,800 in stolen merchandise, according to the ACPD. Anyone who can identify any of the individuals in these photos...

donald trump economy
Virginia News

Patton Logistics Group president ‘more positive’ on economy because of Trump tariffs

Chris Graham
the young bucks aew
Wrestling News

AEW ‘Dynasty’ review: The return of The Young Bucks and more from Philly

Ray Petree
climate change planet earth protest rally
Politics News

House energy coalition forms six new task forces to support housing, technology

Rebecca Barnabi
tv news
Politics News

Democratic lawmakers introduce legislation to reaffirm independence of FCC

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status