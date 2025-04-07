A 26-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on 17 charges after a lengthy chase through multiple jurisdictions in response to an alleged shooting incident.

James J. Williams II faces charges related to the harassment incident and vehicle pursuit that took place early Sunday morning at 3:53 a.m., according to Waynesboro Police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Stayman Avenue which appeared to be related to a harassment incident between known parties.

According to police, responding officers found four adult victims in a vehicle heading northbound on South Delphine Avenue approaching East Main Street. The victims reported that they were being actively followed and possibly shot at by Williams who was pursuing them in his vehicle.

When officers attempted to stop Williams, he sped away east on East Main Street driving at a high rate of speed. He crashed into two signs before continuing onto Interstate 64 eastbound, where he collided with a guardrail.

The pursuit extended through Nelson and Albemarle counties. Officers deployed stop sticks that damaged one of the vehicle’s tires.

The chase concluded in Fluvanna County on James Madison Highway. After exiting Interstate 64 and traveling southbound, Williams crashed into a ditch and fled on foot.

Williams was apprehended quickly without further incident.

Following the investigation of the shooting incident and the pursuit, Williams was arrested and charged with multiple offenses:

Four counts of § 18.2-286.1 (F) – Discharge a firearm from a vehicle as to create risk of injury of death;

Four counts of § 18.2-154 (F) – Maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle;

Four counts of § 18.2-26/18.2-51.2 (F) – Attempted malicious wounding;

One count of § 18.2-308.2 (F) – Convicted felon in possession of a firearm;

One count of § 46.2-817 (F) – Eluding;

One count of § 18.2-57.2- (M) – Assault & battery of a family or household member;

One count of § 46.2-852 (M) – Reckless driving;

One count of § 46.2-896 (M) – Hit and run.

Assistance was provided by Virginia State Police, Albemarle County Police Department and Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no reported injuries to the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are possible.