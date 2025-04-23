Home Police release dashcam video from crash involving trooper, driver on side of road
Crystal Graham
distracted driving driver pulled over by police
(© Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police has released the dash camera footage from a crash on Route 220 in Henry County in hopes that it will remind others to avoid distracted driving.

A trooper and one other person received minor injuries on Sunday when they dove over a guardrail to avoid being struck by the police vehicle after it was hit from behind.

William J. Likins, 58, of Oakland, Md., was charged with reckless driving. He was also injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital.

The video, according to Sergeant Richard C. Garletts, a public information officer with VSP, serves as a reminder to “move over” and to avoid driving distracted.

The month of April is recognized as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Virginia’s Move Over law was expanded in 2023 to cover anyone stopped on the highway in a vehicle displaying hazard lights, warning signs or flares.

Under the law, if drivers see a stationary vehicle on the side of the highway, they must move over into the next lane, and if they can’t move over safely, simply slow down.

In Sunday’s crash, the police vehicle was stopped in the right travel lane at 9:05 p.m. assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle.

Linkins struck the patrol vehicle in the rear causing the police vehicle to push forward endangering the safety of the driver and trooper on the road’s shoulder.

The crash remains under investigation.

Violation of Virginia’s Move Over law

  • A first-time violation of Virginia’s Move Over law is treated as a simple traffic infraction.
  • A subsequent violation is punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor; punishment is up to one year in jail and a fine up to $2,500.
  • If property damage occurs, the driver may have their driver’s license suspended for up to a year.
  • In the case of injury or death, the driver may lose their license for up to two years.

The law was designed to create a safe zone for essential workers as they carry out their duties and for the driver experiencing an emergency.

Distracted driving: Tips for a safe ride

In 2023, distracted driving killed 3,275 people nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

  • Need to send a text? Pull over and park your car in a safe location.
  • Designate your passenger as your “designated texter” to respond to calls or messages.
  • Do not scroll through apps while driving.
  • Struggling not to text and drive? Put the cell phone in the trunk, glove box or back seat of the vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

