National Crash Responder Safety Week emphasizes importance of Move Over Law in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is joining partners across the state and nation in an effort to raise awareness and promote the safety of emergency and traffic incident response personnel that respond to crashes on the roadways.

The initiative coincides with National Crash Responder Safety Week from November 18 to 22, 2024. Crash responder disciplines across the nation will come together by teaching each other and all road users about the common goal and responsibility for safe, quick roadway clearance.

“Our highways are safer because of the unwavering dedication of crews who risk their lives responding to crashes quickly and efficiently,” VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said. “By the same token, it’s the responsibility of motorists to follow the Move Over law, provide workers the space to do their jobs and keep them safe.”

The initiative is an opportunity for agencies tasked with crash response operations to share information regarding traffic incident management. The campaign is a powerful reminder to motorists to be patient, slow down and move over when encountering emergency response operations on the roadway. Incident responders work at or near crash sites and are often within inches of vehicles traveling at fast speeds.

VDOT’s role is to help clear the roadway after a crash and get traffic safely moving again.

VDOT’s Safety Service Patrol helps improve incident management by using temporary traffic control devices to support emergency operations and assisting disabled and stopped vehicles. The patrol’s work is designed to minimize the time disabled vehicles are in a travel lane or on the shoulder. The assistance they provide reduces the risk of secondary events and helps to ensure everyone safely reaches their destination.

In 2017, VDOT implemented the Towing and Recovery Incentive Program to reduce the time it takes to respond and clear crashes. The program incentivizes the quick clearance of incidents involving larger vehicles in designated areas. The primary focus is on safe, quick clearance of commercial vehicle incidents, to reduce congestion, and reduce or eliminate secondary incidents.

Motorists are encouraged to practice safe driving around crash responders.