Home Virginia State Police: Trooper, driver injured jumping over a guardrail to avoid crash
Virginia

Virginia State Police: Trooper, driver injured jumping over a guardrail to avoid crash

Crystal Graham
Published date:
trooper injured ambulance
(© Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia State Police trooper and one other person sustained minor injuries after diving over a guardrail to avoid being struck by a vehicle on Route 220 on Sunday.

The crash occurred at 9:05 p.m., two tenths of a mile south of Route 609 in Henry County.

According to VSP, a State Police vehicle was stopped in the right travel lane on the southbound side with its emergency lights activated assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle.

A Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound in the right lane and struck the patrol vehicle in the rear. The trooper was not in the patrol vehicle when it was struck.

The driver of the Toyota, William J. Likins, 58, of Oakland, Md., was injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital.

Likins was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

handcuffs police arrest
Local

Harrisonburg: Alleged gang member wanted on three charges arrested after standoff

Crystal Graham
2025 Virginia Street Arts Festival
Arts, Local

Waynesboro: Virginia Street Arts Festival puts spotlight on muralists, creativity

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Street Arts Festival returns to Waynesboro on May 17-18, and three buildings will be transformed.

pete hegseth
Politics

Second Signalgate questions leadership abilities of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth finds himself in the middle of a second Signalgate. President Trump blames "disgruntled employees."

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront Richmond Virginia
Arts, Virginia

New 7,500-capacity amphitheater set to open June 6 in Downtown Richmond

Crystal Graham
Live! Casino & Hotel Petersburg rendering
Economy, Virginia

Casino project: ‘Largest economic and tourism project in Petersburg’s history’

Crystal Graham
Economy, Local

Staunton: Breaking Bread 2025 to focus on effects of Trump decisions

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Basketball

What’s next for former UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett: Maybe the NBA?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status