A Virginia State Police trooper and one other person sustained minor injuries after diving over a guardrail to avoid being struck by a vehicle on Route 220 on Sunday.

The crash occurred at 9:05 p.m., two tenths of a mile south of Route 609 in Henry County.

According to VSP, a State Police vehicle was stopped in the right travel lane on the southbound side with its emergency lights activated assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle.

A Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound in the right lane and struck the patrol vehicle in the rear. The trooper was not in the patrol vehicle when it was struck.

The driver of the Toyota, William J. Likins, 58, of Oakland, Md., was injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital.

Likins was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.