newspolice missing newport news 9 year old may be with non custodial parent
Virginia

Police: Missing Newport News 9-year-old may be with non-custodial parent

Chris Graham
Published date:

Brielle SilverThe Newport News Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old.

Brielle Silver was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday leaving a business at 12877 Jefferson Ave in Newport News. Her father reported that she was picked up from the business by a non-custodial parent possibly driving in a silver/gray Mercury Mountaineer with Alabama tags with possible front-end bumper damage on the driver’s side.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and no shoes.

If you know anything about Brielle’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Newport News Police Communications at (757) 247–2500.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

