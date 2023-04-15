Police: Missing Newport News 9-year-old may be with non-custodial parent

The Newport News Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old.

Brielle Silver was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday leaving a business at 12877 Jefferson Ave in Newport News. Her father reported that she was picked up from the business by a non-custodial parent possibly driving in a silver/gray Mercury Mountaineer with Alabama tags with possible front-end bumper damage on the driver’s side.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and no shoes.

If you know anything about Brielle’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Newport News Police Communications at (757) 247–2500.