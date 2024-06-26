Countries
Podcast: If you could do one thing to fix UVA Football, what would it be?

Scott German
Published date:

chris graham scott german Everybody always wants to fire the coach, which, fair – the coach makes a lot of money, so he’s not above reproach.

But is it that simple?

Virginia is coming off back-to-back three-win seasons under Tony Elliott, who some in the UVA Football fan base think is entering Year 3 on if not a hot seat, at least one that is warm.

Should it be?

Scott German cross-examines AFP editor Chris Graham to come up with the fix for UVA Football.

The answer?

You need to listen.

Podcast

Video

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

Scott German

Scott German

Scott German covers UVA Athletics for AFP, and is the co-host of “Street Knowledge” podcasts focusing on UVA Athletics with AFP editor Chris Graham. Scott has been around the ‘Hoos his whole life. As a reporter, he was on site for UVA basketball’s Final Fours, in 1981 and 1984, and has covered UVA football in bowl games dating back to its first, the 1984 Peach Bowl.

