Podcast: If you could do one thing to fix UVA Football, what would it be?

Everybody always wants to fire the coach, which, fair – the coach makes a lot of money, so he’s not above reproach.
But is it that simple?
Virginia is coming off back-to-back three-win seasons under Tony Elliott, who some in the UVA Football fan base think is entering Year 3 on if not a hot seat, at least one that is warm.
Should it be?
Scott German cross-examines AFP editor Chris Graham to come up with the fix for UVA Football.
The answer?
You need to listen.
Podcast
Video
