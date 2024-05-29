Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Podcast: #12 national seed UVA getting set for the 2024 Charlottesville Regional
Sports

Podcast: #12 national seed UVA getting set for the 2024 Charlottesville Regional

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham acc hoops Virginia has been able to work around its dearth of pitching with a historic offense. But will the ‘Hoos translate what they’ve been able to do in the 2024 regular season to the NCAA Tournament?

AFP editor Chris Graham talks us through the four-team Charlottesville Regional field – which includes Mississippi State, St. John’s and Penn – and guesses along with coach Brian O’Connor as to how the coach will use what he has with his pitching staff to get through the weekend.

Stories referenced in this podcast

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Twin brother of Augusta County sheriff indicted on several felony counts in 2023 theft, pursuit
2 Charlottesville removed its Confederate statues: RFK Jr. ‘wouldn’t have done that’
3 Donald Trump: Bob Good ‘bad for Virginia, bad for the USA,’ endorses John McGuire
4 Giant pandas to return to National Zoo in Washington, D.C. later this year
5 MLB now, officially, recognizes Josh Gibson as the greatest hitter who ever lived

Latest News

josh gibson
Sports

MLB now, officially, recognizes Josh Gibson as the greatest hitter who ever lived

Chris Graham
donald trump
Politics, US News

What role will political violence play in a second Trump administration?

Andrew Moss

In a wide-ranging interview with a Time reporter this past April, Donald Trump said he expected victory in the coming presidential election, but he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of political violence if victory didn’t materialize.

swimming
Sports

Swimming: UVA coach Todd DeSorbo announces hire of Margaret Zagrobelny

Chris Graham

UVA men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo announced Wednesday the addition of former Johns Hopkins assistant coach Margaret Zagrobelny to his staff.

uva pitt baseball
Sports

How will UVA coach Brian O’Connor set up his starting rotation for the regional?

Chris Graham
school bus student children backpack
Local, Schools

Three local school systems to receive funds to purchase clean school buses

Chris Graham
police car arrest lights
Public Safety, Virginia

Ohio woman arrested for blocking access to Mountain Valley Pipeline

Chris Graham
chesapeake bay
Climate, US News

Discovery: First baby eagles hatch on rebuilt, reborn Chesapeake Bay island

Jeremy Cox

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status