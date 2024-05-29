Podcast: #12 national seed UVA getting set for the 2024 Charlottesville Regional

Virginia has been able to work around its dearth of pitching with a historic offense. But will the ‘Hoos translate what they’ve been able to do in the 2024 regular season to the NCAA Tournament?

AFP editor Chris Graham talks us through the four-team Charlottesville Regional field – which includes Mississippi State, St. John’s and Penn – and guesses along with coach Brian O’Connor as to how the coach will use what he has with his pitching staff to get through the weekend.

Stories referenced in this podcast

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.