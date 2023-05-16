Countries
newsonly curbside service at fishersville branch of augusta county library on thursday
Local

Only curbside service at Fishersville branch of Augusta County Library on Thursday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Augusta County LibraryBuilding maintenance will require the Fishersville branch of the Augusta County Library to be closed to the public on Thursday, May 18.

Curbside services will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and may be requested by calling 540-949-6354 or 540-885-3591.

Normal operations at the Fishersville branch will resume Friday, May 19.

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, VA with six additional locations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

