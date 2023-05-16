Only curbside service at Fishersville branch of Augusta County Library on Thursday

Building maintenance will require the Fishersville branch of the Augusta County Library to be closed to the public on Thursday, May 18.

Curbside services will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and may be requested by calling 540-949-6354 or 540-885-3591.

Normal operations at the Fishersville branch will resume Friday, May 19.

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, VA with six additional locations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.