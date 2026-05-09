Virginia Department of Health reports measles case in Buckingham County

The Virginia Department of Health reported a confirmed case of measles in the state’s Central Region, and said in a press release that it has reason to suspect that measles virus is circulating in the Buckingham County area, and that there are likely more cases than have been reported.

Per the VDH report, the patient did not travel and was exposed to measles locally.

The department is advising people in the area to make sure they are up to date on their MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, watch for symptoms of measles, and if they feel sick to stay home and contact their healthcare provider.

Because VDH suspects community transmission in the area, it is encouraging people who live in or visit Buckingham County or the surrounding areas to talk with their healthcare provider about the following vaccine recommendations:

Infants ages 6 to 11 months are advised to get an early dose of the MMR vaccine. Infants who receive an early dose of MMR vaccine before their first birthday should receive two more doses at the recommended ages and at least 28 days apart.

are advised to get an early dose of the MMR vaccine. Infants who receive an early dose of MMR vaccine before their first birthday should receive two more doses at the recommended ages and at least 28 days apart. Children aged 12 months or older and adults who have not yet been vaccinated or never had measles infection are advised to get an MMR vaccine dose with a second dose at least 28 days after the first dose.

with a second dose at least 28 days after the first dose. Children aged 12 months or older who have previously received only one MMR dose are advised to get a second MMR vaccine dose at least 28 days after the first dose.

are advised to get a second MMR vaccine dose at least 28 days after the first dose. Adults who have previously received only one MMR dose should consider a second MMR vaccine dose at least 28 days after the first dose.

Buckingham County residents can call Piedmont Health Department at 434-969-4244 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Free or low-cost vaccines are available through Virginia’s Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults programs for those who are eligible. Locate a VFC or VFA provider on the VDH Website.

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