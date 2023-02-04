Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news only 1 2 percent of veterinarians are black students working to change that
Virginia

Only 1.2 percent of veterinarians are Black – students working to change that

Crystal Graham
Published:
Black veterinarians VT NABV
Image courtesy Virginia Tech

Students at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine are working to change the statistic that shows only 1.2 percent of veterinarians in the United States are Black.

The students have established a chapter of the National Association of Black Veterinarians or NABV, working to provide education and promote inclusion in the field.

Chapter vice president Takia “Kia” Williams is beginning dialogue about diversity in veterinary medicine. Williams is a member of the Class of 2025 at Virginia Tech.

“In the food animal industry, there’s not a lot of people who look like me,” said Williams. “I look forward to breaking down the barriers not only within food animal medicine, but also within veterinary medicine as a whole and having open conversations about diversity and inclusion amongst all.

“When an industry like vet med is stifled by homogeneity, it can breed a culture of leaders often inflexible to change. I made it a goal to bring as much awareness, support, and change to societal norms because the future of the veterinary profession is dependent on our ability to serve society as a whole.”

Chapter president Taylor Emery, also a member of the Class of 2025, hopes NABV provides a sense of community and an inclusive environment for Black students in the veterinary field.

“We want to give options for education and extra resources for those who may not have that, being a minority in this field,” said Emery. “We also want to be a social and safe space.”

The chapter intends to continue to hold social events for fundraising and community-building. Its members plan on visiting local schools, not only to get students excited about veterinary medicine, but to show them diversity in the field. Additionally, the organization plans on working with minority veterinarians to provide mentorship opportunities for students.

The chapter’s parent organization focuses on getting more Black students into the veterinary profession through outreach, networking opportunities, information and more.

The veterinary college’s new chapter is the 13th formed in the United States.

“I’m definitely grateful for how fast this has been able to turn around and how we’re able to make our mark, especially in our first year,” said Emery.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

bluemont fair loudoun design
,

Feeling creative? Artists of all ages invited to submit designs for Bluemont Fair
Crystal Graham
us china
,

The U.S. government is overreacting to the Chinese surveillance balloon
Chris Graham

The detection this week of a Chinese balloon hovering over Montana, where the US houses ICBMs, probably falls into the category of military surveillance.

road work

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for the week of Feb. 6-10
Chris Graham

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

arts council of the valley
,

Arts Council of the Valley adds $15,000 grant to Advancing the Arts program
Crystal Graham
electric vehicle

Since when is the transition to electric vehicles an environmental justice issue?
Perspectives
nfl
,

What is the NFL doing to reduce its environmental impact, carbon footprint?
Perspectives
telemeco MBU
,

MBU names new dean and vice president of Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences 
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy