On the rise: Mega Millions jackpot increases to $500 million for tonight's drawing
U.S. News

On the rise: Mega Millions jackpot increases to $500 million for tonight’s drawing

Crystal Graham
Published date:
The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has been raised to $500 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

On Monday, it was estimated at $480 million.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was on April 18.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight at 11 p.m. EST.

