Powerball, Mega Millions drawings combine for more than $1B in jackpots this week

Lottery director: ‘It only takes one ticket to win a life-changing prize’

If you have a lucky streak, you might want to hit up your favorite lottery retailer for a chance to win a ‘life-changing prize’ with two potential jackpots this week.

Powerball and Mega Millions, both multi-state lottery games, have not had a jackpot winner since mid-April, putting the jackpots at nearly half a billion dollars or more.

“It’s an exciting time to play when the Powerball jackpot reaches this level, and that excitement is further compounded when there is also a huge Mega Millions jackpot,” said Drew Svitko, Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “We typically see players purchase tickets for both games when the jackpots are this high, and remind players that it only takes one ticket to win a life-changing prize.”

Monday: Powerball jackpot estimated at $675 million

Monday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $675 million after no one matched all the numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The jackpot currently ranks as the ninth largest Powerball jackpot.

Three tickets on Saturday matched the first five numbers for $1 million each, sold in California, Illinois and Colorado.

The last Powerball jackpot winner was April 19.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Powerball drawing is tonight at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Tuesday: Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $480 million

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is also approaching records – with a $480 million estimated jackpot.

This is the 14th largest prize in the game’s history. Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

One ticket in the July 7 drawing, sold in California, matched the five white balls to win $1 million.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was on April 18.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next Mega Millions drawing is tomorrow at 11 p.m. EST.