Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newspowerball mega millions drawings combine for more than 1b in jackpots this week
Culture, U.S. News

Powerball, Mega Millions drawings combine for more than $1B in jackpots this week

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Lottery director: ‘It only takes one ticket to win a life-changing prize’

lottery tickets
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

If you have a lucky streak, you might want to hit up your favorite lottery retailer for a chance to win a ‘life-changing prize’ with two potential jackpots this week.

Powerball and Mega Millions, both multi-state lottery games, have not had a jackpot winner since mid-April, putting the jackpots at nearly half a billion dollars or more.

“It’s an exciting time to play when the Powerball jackpot reaches this level, and that excitement is further compounded when there is also a huge Mega Millions jackpot,” said Drew Svitko, Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “We typically see players purchase tickets for both games when the jackpots are this high, and remind players that it only takes one ticket to win a life-changing prize.”

Monday: Powerball jackpot estimated at $675 million

Monday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $675 million after no one matched all the numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The jackpot currently ranks as the ninth largest Powerball jackpot.

Three tickets on Saturday matched the first five numbers for $1 million each, sold in California, Illinois and Colorado.

The last Powerball jackpot winner was April 19.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Powerball drawing is tonight at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Tuesday: Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $480 million

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is also approaching records – with a $480 million estimated jackpot.

This is the 14th largest prize in the game’s history.  Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

One ticket in the July 7 drawing, sold in California, matched the five white balls to win $1 million.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was on April 18.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next Mega Millions drawing is tomorrow at 11 p.m. EST.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia receives federal approval to replace SNAP benefits for victims of fraud 
2 Youngkin, Senate Democrats continue clash over $3.6 billion state surplus
3 UVA recruit Jonny Farmelo taken in first round of MLB Draft: Any chance he still goes to college?
4 Two Valley League alums from the summer of 2021 taken in Top 10 of 2023 MLB Draft
5 Foxfield Fall Races return on Oct. 1; event benefits Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

connelly early
Sports

UVA MLB Draft updates: Early goes to Boston Red Sox, O’Donnell to Cincinnati Reds

Chris Graham
Amazon boxes on door step of home
Business, U.S. News

NordVPN expert: Tips for avoiding five Amazon Prime Day scams

Crystal Graham

If you are among the millions planning to log in to Amazon on Tuesday and Wednesday for Prime Day, you are not alone. Cybercriminals are also looking to spoil your fun.

cove point maryland
U.S. News

Dominion Energy business review under way, sells remaining interest in Cove Point

Crystal Graham

Dominion Energy has executed a definitive agreement to sell its 50 percent interest in Cove Point to Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

gas
U.S. News

Gas prices holding steady: Watch out for potential hurricane season impacts

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

UVA Basketball releases non-conference schedule: Not a lot to look forward to at JPJ

Chris Graham
elon musk twitter
Columns, U.S. News

This actually happened: Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to, ahem, measure up

Chris Graham
orchard creek golf tournament
Sports

Orchard Creek junior golfers perform well in weekend 54-hole tournament

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy