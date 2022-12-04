Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news on the payroll which are the best and worst states to find a job
Culture

On the payroll: Where does Virginia rank among the best, worst states to find a job?

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Photo Credit: Kaesler Media

Let’s talk about jobs.

The unemployment rate in the United States is at 3.7 percent and many businesses are desperately looking to hire workers.

If you’re looking for work, do you know which states have the best likelihood of your finding employment?

Personal finance website WalletHub released its report 2022’s Best & Worst States for Jobs.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators for job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. Data includes employment growth, median annual income and average commute time.

The best states to find a job, according to the report, are Washington, Vermont, New Hampshire, Colorado and Minnesota. Virginia is the eighth best state to find a job. Virginia is first for unemployment rate and median annual income in the U.S.

The worst states to find employment are West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Experts offer commentary on the career fields expected to experience the highest rate of job growth in the next 10 years.

“Areas of expected growth, that also provide good earnings potential, include: medical professions below the level of the doctor, including physicians assistants and nurse practitioners down through lower-paying positions such as phlebotomists; jobs in clean energy, including wind and solar installation and maintenance; data scientists and statisticians; software developers, analysts, webpage creators, and maintainers; mental health counseling and other therapists, including physical therapists and athletic trainers,” Joyce Jacobsen, a professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and at Wesleyan University, said in a press release.

According to Marick F. Masters, a professor at Wayne State University, healthcare, leisure and hospitality, advanced technology, data and information analysis and alternative energy will see the highest job growth.

“Jobs that involve the provision of care and services for the elderly and infirm are like to grow considerably. Included among the specific jobs expecting growth are nurse practitioners, statisticians, health services managers, data analysts, and technicians working in alternative energy,” Masters said in the press release.

What can we expect from the job market in 2023?

“I strongly expect the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy to absorb much of the excess labor demand that our labor market is currently experiencing,” Joshua M. Congdon-Hohman, an associate professor at College of the Holy Cross, said. “Assuming only moderate increases in labor supply, I expect to see little impact on the unemployment rate but to see a larger impact on wage growth, as intended by the Fed. I do not expect to see major job losses unless there is a significant recession caused by over-tightening or external economic factors.”

Unless a significant recession happens in the U.S., Jacobsen said employment growth will continue in health care and technology, but some downturn could happen in technology “as a long-awaited shakedown regarding startups may occur (twitter layoffs), and continued instability in food services as restaurants struggle to find the right balance with continuing employment shortages and rising food costs.”

Masters said that local policymakers can begin to help diversify and strengthen local economies by having requisite physical and human infrastructure in place, including transportation, educational centers for research and development, and safe communities.

“Second, local communities need to attract capital, by (a) signaling to financiers that they can be force multipliers, (b) ensuring access to distribution networks, product innovation and development, and communications systems that connect customers to producers and suppliers. Third, localities need to reduce the cost of business by streamlining government regulations, ensuring the public safety of workers, and promoting the micro-funding of promising start-ups,” Masters said.

Congdon-Hohman said that “investing in training facilities and the promotion of trades will be critical to offering a skilled labor market that meets the demands of advanced manufacturing and production. To increase the number of skilled tradespeople, policymakers can take a range of actions from promotional campaigns, to subsidizing educational opportunities and loosening barriers to licensure.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

road construction

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance in week of Dec. 5-9
Chris Graham
kihei clark

It wasn’t a masterpiece, but #3 Virginia finds the right strokes to get past FSU
Chris Graham

Virginia’s 62-57 win over FSU here Saturday afternoon in John Paul Jones Arena was certainly no Rembrandt. More like a painting that wins a blue ribbon at a county fair.

uva basketball

Third-ranked Virginia gets fight from feisty Florida State, claws out 62-57 win
Chris Graham

Credit Florida State, which came in with a 1-8 record, but had played fifth-ranked Purdue tough earlier in the week. The ‘Noles gave third-ranked Virginia everything it could before the ‘Hoos were able to finish off the 62-57 win in...

longwood basketball

Longwood uses 25-0 second-half run to blow past Delaware State, 75-49
Chris Graham
VCU Basketball

Temple gets 27 from Khalif Battle, 17 from Damian Dunn, surges past VCU, 83-73
Chris Graham
baltimore ravens

Preview: Baltimore Ravens face Denver Broncos, look to get back on track
Chris Graham
Washington Commanders

Preview: Washington Commanders, New York Giants in key NFC East battle
Chris Graham