Whiny White liberals are complaining to me about how they felt penned in at a local protest in Staunton on Saturday.

My message: one, stop being a whiny White liberal.

Seriously, not a good look.

Your problems with being protected from people who would rather run you over with a truck as they would spit on you are what we call First World problems.

Two, and this one should be obvious: if you want to take your protest to other people and to elected leaders, you don’t need anybody’s permission.