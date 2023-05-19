Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnot exactly reality but rv resort looking to cast outlandish virginians for tv show
Culture

Not exactly reality, but RV resort looking to cast outlandish Virginians for TV show

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Campers at fire pit
(© Seventyfour– stock.adobe.com)

If you’ve always wanted to be on television, Camp Cardinal RV Resort in southeastern Virginia might be your chance if you are original, outlandish and memorable.

The RV Resort is behind a national casting call to join the cast of “Extended Stay,” a reality show that will profile a group of young people who will work and live at the waterfront campground that sprawls 38 acres along the Severn River and spills into the Chesapeake Bay.

If you’ve seen the series “Below Deck,” which focuses on the triumphs and challenges of the staff aboard a yacht, you’ll get the gist behind “Extended Stay,” which Camp Cardinal owner Ryan Cox plans to pitch with a pair of sizzle videos that will be produced once staff and initial guests are selected.

“Think ‘Below Deck’ meets ‘The RVers,’” Cox said. “We’re looking for a diverse cast of characters who can fully express what makes them or their families unique. Creativity rules the day. We want applicants to show us why we should cast them on the show.”

Hayes, Virginia, is located in Gloucester County, roughly an hour from Virginia Beach to the east and from Richmond to the west and 165 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Each episode will feature a different group of RVer guests, ranging from retired baby boomers to millennials with young families who interact with the staff that will live at the scenic campground that offers swimming in an outdoor pool, a splash park and playground, fishing, kayaking, basketball and volleyball courts and themed nighttime activities in a rustic setting.

To apply

  • A short online application is available to potential cast members.
  • Applicants must submit video that shares their name, age, education, background and employment as well as hobbies, favorites movies, books or music and their response to, “What is truly unique and special about you?”
  • Applicants are also asked to submit video that offers a funny story from their past or a personal confession, regret or secret.
  • Those applying to be campground workers must submit additional video that explains why they want the job, how they feel about being filmed and/or featured on reality TV along with their responses to their previous best and worst jobs.
  • Applicants must be 18 years old and above.
  • Eligibility requirements are available online.

For more information, visit extendedstaycc.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Exclusive: Amazon VP explains rationale behind facility closings, openings in Virginia
2 Analysis: Why UVA, Virginia Tech are exploring options for leaving the ACC
3 How did Tony Bennett’s transfer recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
4 Virginia Department of Health tracking feces for COVID-19 infection database
5 Tim Kaine trying to be optimistic about progress toward debt-ceiling deal

Latest News

Local

‘Safety and innovation’: Amazon’s Fishersville facility is hiring

Rebecca Barnabi
rebecca joyce
Local

City of Staunton fills open housing planner, grants coordinator position

Chris Graham

The City of Staunton has hired Rebecca Joyce to fill the housing planner and grants coordinator position in city government that has been open since the beginning of the year.

delta dental logo
Virginia

Grant funding supports programs to expand oral health care in underserved communities

Crystal Graham

The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation announced $775,000 in grants awarded to 12 safety-net providers focused on meeting critical oral health needs in Virginia.

chris graham espn
Culture

People love to pick at me for my shaved head: What my shaved head means to me

Chris Graham
closed closure out of business retail
U.S./World

Report: If U.S. defaults on debt, small businesses ‘would struggle to keep doors open’

Crystal Graham
comparing baby formula at store
U.S./World

Family advocacy group: Republicans’ strategy on debt ceiling ‘dangerous, will backfire’

Crystal Graham
Valley Mission Image
Local

Eighteen local nonprofits awarded $2.3 million from Community Foundation

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy