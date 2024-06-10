Northern Virginia man, suspected drug dealer found guilty of murder

A known drug dealer in Northern Virginia has been found guilty of murder after a four-day trial by jury.

James R. Williams was also convicted of using a firearm in the commission of the murder.

According to court records, Sean Bowman was shot twice in an apartment in the Buckingham neighborhood of Arlington County. Bowman was shot once in the cheek and once in the temple in the early hours of March 25, 2023.

Witnesses testified that Williams searched Bowman’s pockets and accused him of stealing drugs. Bowman’s body was discovered several days after the shooting.

The Arlington County Police Department used crime scene analysis, fingerprint examination, surveillance footage recovery and forensic DNA testing in its investigation.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Arlington County Circuit Court.

Williams faces up to 40 years in prison for the charge of second-degree murder and an additional three years for using a firearm in the commission of a murder.