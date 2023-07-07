Countries
Virginia

Northern Piedmont’s Drought Watch Advisory is lifted after above normal rainfall in last 14 days

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
child playing in rain puddle with umbrella and boots
(© JenkoAtaman – stock.adobe.com)

A Drought Watch Advisory issued on June 9 for the Northern Piedmont region was lifted on Friday.

The Shenandoah and Eastern Shore regions remain under drought watch.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) lifted the watch for the region of Virginia which includes Greene, Madison, Rappahannock, Orange, Culpeper, Louisa, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. The primary factors for lifting the advisory in the region include much of the area receive above normal precipitation in the last 14 days, near-normal streamflow conditions have been observed and storage at major water supply reservoirs are within normal range now in Virginia. Groundwater levels in observation wells have also begun to show recovery.

While conditions have improved throughout much of the Commonwealth, an advisory remains for Northampton, Accomack, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Page, Warren and Clarke counties.

The DEQ will continue to work with local governments, public water works and the public in the Shenandoah and Eastern Shore regions where minimize water use is requested.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

