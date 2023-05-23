Northern Neck Conservation Officer Amanda Nevel earns state recognition

The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has named Conservation Police Officer First Class Amanda Nevel as the 2023 Conservation Police Officer of the Year.

A unique form of community policing, natural resources law enforcement requires an unwavering commitment to protecting the residents of the Commonwealth and its natural resources. Nevel is a committed officer who continually demonstrates a work ethic of quality professional customer service. She immerses herself in fulfilling DWR’s mission of conserving, connecting and protecting residents and wildlife resources in the Commonwealth. Nevel is one of 12 female officers proudly serving as Virginia Conservation Police Officers (CPO). She has served the Commonwealth for seven years in the Northern Neck area.

“The Officer of the Year award is considered the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Conservation Police Officer in their career. I am very proud of all of our capable and hard-working officers, but especially proud of Officer Nevel and her commitment and the work she has done to be selected for this prestigious award. She was part of an extraordinary group of nominees across the state that we are privileged to have working for all of us here in the Commonwealth. Each one of them is to be congratulated on being chosen to represent their assigned regions in this Officer of the Year selection process,” said DWR Chief of Law Enforcement John J. Cobb.

In September 2022, Nevel was part of an investigation in Westmoreland County which led to 35 violations by a deer poacher.

With a professional and positive attitude, Nevel enforces Virgina’s hunting, trapping, fishing and boating laws. She is the district leader in her work area and serves as a mentor and training officer to new recruits. She sets a positive example for her fellow officers, and is a proven leader who has completed the inaugural Law Enforcement Leadership Development Program.