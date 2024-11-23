Countries
Virginia News

Norfolk man armed with makeshift knife killed by Virginia Beach Police officer

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia Beach police officer crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia Beach Police officer killed a Norfolk man who was armed with a six-inch long cutting tool who allegedly ignored orders to stop at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brandon Raylin Closson, 43, the suspect, died at the scene.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. and found Closson at a business. A store clerk said Closson had attempted to rob the store with the knife that had a three-inch metal serrated edge.

When approached by an officer, Closson allegedly disregarded numerous commands to stop and continued to advance toward the officer.

The officer discharged his firearm striking Closson. The officer, a five-year veteran of the department, was uninjured.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave which is standard practice.

The VBPD detective bureau is conducting one of two criminal investigations into this incident. Upon completion, all evidence obtained by VBPD will be submitted to the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth Attorney who will review the facts and circumstances for compliance with law.

In addition to the VBPD investigation, the OCA conducts their own parallel, independent criminal investigation.

Upon conclusion of both criminal investigations, the VBPD internal affairs unit will conduct an administrative review to determine compliance with department policy, procedure and training.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

