Norfolk man armed with makeshift knife killed by Virginia Beach Police officer

A Virginia Beach Police officer killed a Norfolk man who was armed with a six-inch long cutting tool who allegedly ignored orders to stop at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brandon Raylin Closson, 43, the suspect, died at the scene.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. and found Closson at a business. A store clerk said Closson had attempted to rob the store with the knife that had a three-inch metal serrated edge.

When approached by an officer, Closson allegedly disregarded numerous commands to stop and continued to advance toward the officer.

The officer discharged his firearm striking Closson. The officer, a five-year veteran of the department, was uninjured.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave which is standard practice.

The VBPD detective bureau is conducting one of two criminal investigations into this incident. Upon completion, all evidence obtained by VBPD will be submitted to the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth Attorney who will review the facts and circumstances for compliance with law.

In addition to the VBPD investigation, the OCA conducts their own parallel, independent criminal investigation.

Upon conclusion of both criminal investigations, the VBPD internal affairs unit will conduct an administrative review to determine compliance with department policy, procedure and training.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101.