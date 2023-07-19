No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday night; top prize increases to $720 million

The next Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $720 million after no jackpot winner on Tuesday night. The next drawing will take place on Friday.

No ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing – the white balls 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54, plus the gold Mega Ball 18.

Friday’s drawing will be the 27th in this current roll, which began after the jackpot was last won on April 18.

In the July 18 drawing, there were a total of 2,302,375 winning tickets.

Eight tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. One of them, sold in Maryland, included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase).

With the 4X Megaplier drawn Tuesday night, that Maryland ticket is worth $4 million. Another Maryland ticket won the standard $1 million prize, as did tickets sold in Florida, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island, plus two in California.

Across the country, 46 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Eight of those tickets are worth $40,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier; the other 38 win the standard $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been more than 18.2 million winning tickets at all prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million. These include 31 prizes of $1 million or more, won in 18 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

The next drawing will be conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Friday.