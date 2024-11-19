‘No Address’ filmmakers to give back to organizations addressing homelessness

Churches and non-profit organizations addressing homelessness may be eligible for funding through a California-based film company.

Robert Craig Films will donate 50 percent of net profits from its five No Address productions to organizations throughout the U.S. working to combat the crisis.

The primary production, a movie inspired by true events, No Address, will be released nationwide to theaters on Feb. 28, 2025.

No Address follows a group of individuals who unexpectedly fall into homelessness. They bond together as an unconventional family, struggling to survive on the streets.

The cast of the film includes William Baldwin, Grammy Award-winning singer Ashanti, Beverly D’Angelo, Xander Berkeley, Lucas Jade Zumann, Trading Spaces’ Ty Pennington, Patricia Velasquez, Isabella Ferreira and Kristanna Loken.

In addition to the movie, the other ‘No Address’ productions include:

Documentary: the documentary Americans With No Address

the documentary Americans With No Address

a novelization of No Address screenplay by New York Times bestselling author Ken Abraham and an audiobook narrated by Ashanti

an interactive study guide Soundtrack: a soundtrack featuring the participation of Ashanti and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts

Together, these productions aim to raise awareness and inspire action around homelessness while supporting the missions of partner organizations.

One of its partner organizations, Winchester Rescue Mission, recently hosted a screening of the documentary Americans with No Address.

The event included a community discussion around the importance of cross-collaboration between sectors to address homelessness and poverty, including mental health, substance abuse, socio-economic factors, affordable supportive housing and what individuals can do themselves to make a difference.

“Nonprofits like Winchester Rescue Mission are on the front lines, creating real change for those experiencing homelessness every day,” said Jennifer Stolo, producer and CEO at Robert Craig Films.

“Through The Big 5 GIVEBACK, we’re honored to come alongside them and provide the resources needed to amplify their life-changing missions,” she said.

Apply for funding: The Big 5 GIVEBACK

Nonprofits across the country addressing homelessness may apply to receive a portion of the net proceeds from the five productions through an initiative the film company calls The Big 5 GIVEBACK.

To apply for funds, there is no obligation to promote the film or company.

The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2024.

Approved nonprofit partners will receive funding after the No Address movie is released in theaters nationwide on Feb. 28, 2025.

Nonprofits may register for The Big 5 GIVEBACK by calling (916) 532-0094 or visiting www.noaddressmovie.com/the-big-5-giveback