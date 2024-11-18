New Jersey postmaster indicted in reported sexual assault of employee

A New Jersey postmaster has been indicted related to a reported sexual assault of a postal employee.

Gabriel Ekram Pagabe Ali, 47, the postmaster in Teaneck, N.J., was indicted in the sexual assault, with an additional federal civil rights charge tacked on.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 26, 2022, Ali sexually assaulted the victim, an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, while on duty at the U.S. Post Office in Teaneck.

Count One of the indictment charges Ali with depriving the victim of her right to bodily integrity when he sexually assaulted the victim. Count Two of the indictment charges Ali with forcibly assaulting the victim while she was engaged in official duties.

If convicted, Ali faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison for the civil rights count and eight years in prison for the assault count.