New Jersey postmaster indicted in reported sexual assault of employee
U.S. & World News

New Jersey postmaster indicted in reported sexual assault of employee

Chris Graham
Published date:
United States Postal Service
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

A New Jersey postmaster has been indicted related to a reported sexual assault of a postal employee.

Gabriel Ekram Pagabe Ali, 47, the postmaster in Teaneck, N.J., was indicted in the sexual assault, with an additional federal civil rights charge tacked on.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 26, 2022, Ali sexually assaulted the victim, an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, while on duty at the U.S. Post Office in Teaneck.

Count One of the indictment charges Ali with depriving the victim of her right to bodily integrity when he sexually assaulted the victim. Count Two of the indictment charges Ali with forcibly assaulting the victim while she was engaged in official duties.

If convicted, Ali faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison for the civil rights count and eight years in prison for the assault count.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

