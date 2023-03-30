Mount Jackson: Global leader in fruit processing to expand into research and development

Bowman Andros Products, a global leader in fruit processing, frozen desserts, dairy and confectionary products, will expand its Mt. Jackson operation in Shenandoah County.

An additional production facility will be built at 10119 Old Valley Pike adjacent to its existing plant. Bowman Andros will expand with a new research and development center, which will enable the company to continue to diversify its capabilities and product offerings.

“Bowman Andros has always been committed to its employees and to the Valley. Andros shares the same values worldwide. When this major investment project was initiated, the company had several location options. However, we wanted to be loyal to our great people and to the community by expanding here in Mount Jackson,” Bowman Andros CEO Sylvain Dronet said. “We know this project will be successful with their qualities, work ethic and core values. We also feel welcomed and greatly supported by the state of Virginia and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. This is a key first milestone for a factory that will be a U.S. gold standard in our industry. We expect a lot of growth that should generate additional investments in manufacturing and activity in our beautiful Valley.”

The company is a combination of two family-owned industry leaders: Andros Foods North America, a subsidiary of France-based Andros Food Products and a leader in fruit processing, frozen desserts, dairy and confectionery, and the acquisition in 2011 of Bowman Apple Products, which has thrived in Shenandoah County since 1939. The company has a combined more than 150 years of experience in fruit processing, production and packaging. Buddy Fruits® is made in Virginia, and Bonne Maman® and Andros® Chef are the company’s imported brands.

Virginia Sen. Mark Obenshain said that Bowman Andros and the Commonwealth working together brings “a significant business expansion here in the Shenandoah Valley. I am excited about the opportunities that come with this expansion announcement. This economic growth is yet another example of the Valley being a great place to live, work, and do business.”

“Bowman has provided high-quality jobs for the citizens of Shenandoah County for more than 80 years and we applaud its continued commitment to the Commonwealth with this expansion,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The company’s long-term growth reinforces the strength of Virginia’s world-class workforce, reliable infrastructure, and sought-after quality of life, and we thank Bowman Andros for contributing to the Commonwealth’s success in food and beverage processing.”