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MLB Today: Nats look to complete surprise sweep in Milwaukee

Chris Graham
Published date:

Nats take Game 2, 3-1, to make it two straight over Brew Crew

Washington Nationals
Photo: © WoodysPhotos/Shutterstock

Foster Griffin (2-0, 1.76 ERA) held Milwaukee to one hit in 5.1 scoreless innings, and Washington was able to survive a shaky ninth inning to close out a 3-1 win on Saturday.

The Nats (6-8) look to close out an unlikely sweep on Sunday.

Jacob Young and Nasim Nunez each had two-hit nights for Washington.

Milwaukee (8-6) has now lost four straight.

Details

  • First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

  • WAS: Zack Littell (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)
  • MIL: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 5.91 ERA, 1.31 WHIP)

O’s looking for series clincher on Sunday

baltimore orioles mlb
Photo: © Marcus Jones/stock.adobe.com

Gunnar Henderson homered for the second straight day, and Jeremiah Jackson was a triple short of a cycle in a 6-2 Baltimore win over San Francisco (6-9) on Saturday night.

The O’s (7-7) have now won four of five.

Chris Bassit needed 89 pitches to get to two outs in the fifth, so he didn’t qualify for the win, despite putting in his best start of the young season – 4.2 IP, two runs, one earned, on seven hits, with two Ks and one walk.

Five relievers combined to close out the game with 4.1 scoreless innings, holding the Giants to three hits.

Details

  • First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast: MASN

Pitching probables

  • SFAdrian Houser (0-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.59 WHIP)
  • BALCade Povich (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP)

Shopping for O’s, Nats fans

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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