MLB Today: Nats look to complete surprise sweep in Milwaukee

Nats take Game 2, 3-1, to make it two straight over Brew Crew

Foster Griffin (2-0, 1.76 ERA) held Milwaukee to one hit in 5.1 scoreless innings, and Washington was able to survive a shaky ninth inning to close out a 3-1 win on Saturday.

The Nats (6-8) look to close out an unlikely sweep on Sunday.

Jacob Young and Nasim Nunez each had two-hit nights for Washington.

Milwaukee (8-6) has now lost four straight.

Details

First pitch : 2:10 p.m. ET

: 2:10 p.m. ET Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

WAS: Zack Littell (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)

(0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP) MIL: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 5.91 ERA, 1.31 WHIP)

O’s looking for series clincher on Sunday

Gunnar Henderson homered for the second straight day, and Jeremiah Jackson was a triple short of a cycle in a 6-2 Baltimore win over San Francisco (6-9) on Saturday night.

The O’s (7-7) have now won four of five.

Chris Bassit needed 89 pitches to get to two outs in the fifth, so he didn’t qualify for the win, despite putting in his best start of the young season – 4.2 IP, two runs, one earned, on seven hits, with two Ks and one walk.

Five relievers combined to close out the game with 4.1 scoreless innings, holding the Giants to three hits.

Details

First pitch : 1:35 p.m. ET

: 1:35 p.m. ET Broadcast: MASN

Pitching probables

SF : Adrian Houser (0-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.59 WHIP)

: (0-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.59 WHIP) BAL: Cade Povich (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP)

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