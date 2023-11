The Richmond Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old female.

Shawna Reese was last seen at the Northside YMCA at 4207 Old Brook Road in Richmond on Sunday.

Reese is autistic and may need medical attention. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6764. Case #202311260271.