Update: Missing Nelson County teen located by authorities, reportedly safe

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
Update: Monday, 5:53 p.m. Darion Jaymere Bell-White has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

First report: Monday, 2:57 p.m. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Darion Jaymere Bell-White.

Bell-White was last seen on Monday in the Afton area, wearing sweatpants, a hoodie, and he had a backpack.

Bell-White is possibly in Nelson County, or he may have traveled to the Waynesboro area.

If anyone knows the location of Bell-White or sees him in public, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7050.

 

