Missing Charlotte teen may be in Loudoun County, according to police

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old.

Leana Lang was last seen leaving Olympic High School in Charlotte, N.C., on Feb. 13. The police believe Leana may be in Loudoun County. New information surrounding her disappearance has caused family members to become concerned for her safety.

If you have any information on Lang’s whereabouts, contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Missing Person Unit at 704-336-4978 or call 911 immediately.