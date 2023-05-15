Memorial Day travel expected to be one for the record books

Memorial Day weekend expected to be one for the record books as more than 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel over the long Memorial Day weekend, according to predictions by AAA.

Road, air and other modes of travel are expected to surpass pre-COVID numbers.

AAA projects a 7 percent increase over 2022 numbers travelling 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.

“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”

Despite high ticket prices, demand for flights is skyrocketing. This Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005. Memorial Day road trips are up 6 percent over last year.

Best/worst times to travel

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Friday, May 26, to be the busiest day on the roads during the long Memorial Day weekend.

The best times to travel by car are in the morning or evening after 6 p.m. The lightest traffic days will be Saturday and Sunday.

Major metro areas like Boston, New York, Seattle and Tampa will likely see travel times double compared to normal.

“With lower fuel prices and more travelers on the road compared to last year, drivers should expect long delays this holiday weekend, especially in and around major metros as commuters mix with Memorial Day travelers,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid driving during peak hours or use alternative routes.”

Top destinations

AAA booking data for the Memorial Day weekend shows tourist hotspots like Orlando, New York City and Las Vegas are top domestic destinations.

Cruise port cities in Florida and Alaska, as well as Seattle, are high on the list given the 50 percent increase in domestic cruise bookings compared to last year.

Other popular U.S. cities this Memorial Day include Denver, Boston, Anaheim and Canton, Ohio – home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We are seeing a demand for iconic cities, international vacation packages, and cruises with included amenities that provide more value for the price,” Twidale said.

Travelers are paying more for Memorial Day trips this year, in large part due to the rising cost of airline tickets. AAA booking data shows a 40 percent increase in airfare to this year’s top destinations. But that’s not stopping travelers from booking flights abroad. International travel is surging with bookings 250 percent higher this holiday weekend compared to 2022. European cities are the most popular, including Rome, Paris, Dublin, London, Barcelona and Athens.

For more information on AAA, visit www.AAA.com.

