Charlottesville Parks & Rec to open four spray grounds this weekend

Looking for some sun and free fun that involves water this weekend? Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will open its four spray grounds at city parks on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the season.

The spray grounds are an alternative to traditional swimming pools and offer water features for all ages and abilities.

Beginning Saturday, spray grounds are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Spray ground locations are:

Belmont Park – 725 Stonehenge Avenue

Forest Hills Park – 1022 Forest Hills Avenue

Greenleaf Park – 1598 Rose Hill Drive

Tonsler Park – 500 Cherry Avenue

For more information, please contact the Aquatics Division of the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department at (434) 970-3072 or visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec