Charlottesville Parks & Rec to open four spray grounds this weekend

Crystal Graham
Published date:
kids playing under water feature at spray grounds in Charlottesville
Submitted

Looking for some sun and free fun that involves water this weekend? Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will open its four spray grounds at city parks on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the season.

The spray grounds are an alternative to traditional swimming pools and offer water features for all ages and abilities.

Beginning Saturday, spray grounds are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Spray ground locations are:

  • Belmont Park – 725 Stonehenge Avenue
  • Forest Hills Park – 1022 Forest Hills Avenue
  • Greenleaf Park – 1598 Rose Hill Drive
  • Tonsler Park – 500 Cherry Avenue

For more information, please contact the Aquatics Division of the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department at (434) 970-3072 or visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

