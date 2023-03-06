Countries
U.S./World

GasBuddy analyst: Gas prices could be back to $4 per gallon by Memorial Day

Chris Graham
Published:
gas prices
(© Yingyaipumi – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are ticking back upward, with the national average for a gallon of gas up 3.5 cents, to $3.36 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Virginia gas prices are up 1.4 cents per gallon, to $3.14 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

The reason for the pressure upward is the transition to summer blends of gasoline, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season,” De Haan said. “Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps than others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases.

“Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring,” De Haan said. “While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”

