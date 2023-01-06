Menu
news mega millions jackpot tonight is sixth largest in us lottery history
State/National

Mega Millions jackpot tonight is the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history

Crystal Graham
Published:

mega millions jackpotThe Mega Millions jackpot tonight is currently the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history with an estimated jackpot of $940 million.

Tonight’s drawing will take place at 11 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. at Virginia Lottery retailers, online or using the Virginia Lottery’s app.

In Tuesday’s drawing, more than 78,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes, including one ticket that won $1 million and one ticket that won $10,000.

Since the Mega Millions game began in 2002, nine jackpots have been won in Virginia. The largest was a $239 million jackpot won in 2004 by a Winchester man.

The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, a winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim a prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. Drawings are streamed live at www.valottery.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

