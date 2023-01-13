Menu
news mega millions drawing tonight ticket sales heating up in virginia
State/National

$1.35B Mega Millions drawing tonight; ticket sales heating up in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published:

mega millions jackpotThe jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $1.35 billion.

In Virginia, ticket sales are heating up ahead of the 11 p.m. drawing.

As of 2 p.m. today, $1,984,817 of Mega Millions tickets have been sold so far today. At peak times today, Mega Millions tickets are selling in Virginia at a rate of 7,300 tickets per minute.

The cutoff to buy tickets for tonight’s drawing is 10:45 p.m.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

Nine Mega Millions jackpots have been won in Virginia since the game began in 2002.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

