Medical emergency factors into fatal two-vehicle crash in Orange County

Chris Graham
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A Gordonsville man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on North Madison Road in Orange County on Sunday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Jeffrey S. McDaniel, 57, of Gordonsville, was traveling south around 9:30 p.m. when it rear-ended a 2016 Honda Civic. The Nissan continued off the right side of the roadway and collided with a building.

McDaniel died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. The driver of the Honda, a 19-year-old female from Orange, was not injured in the crash.

A medical emergency is considered a factor in the crash.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

