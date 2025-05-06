Mark Carney to Donald Trump: Canada ‘won’t be for sale, ever’

Democrats need them somebody like that Mark Carney guy, the new prime minister of Canada, who literally sat in the Oval Office beside Donald Trump in front of a room full of reporters today and said, to his face, No!

“As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale,” Carney said, moments after Trump, a fake real-estate guy – who is so good at real estate that he declared bankruptcy six times on failed real-estate projects – reiterated, for the umpteenth time, his dumb idea that Canada should give up its sovereignty to become a U.S. state.

Canada, Carney said, again, right to Trump’s pasty face, is “not for sale.”

“It won’t be for sale, ever,” he then emphasized.

Boom goes the dynamite.

ICYMI

Aside from that Maine governor lady, who took Trump to court, and won, we can’t get Democrats to do more than send an angry letter to the president who isn’t sure he has to follow the Constitution, and is governing accordingly.

Our Democrats here, still afraid that they’ll forever offend MAGA voters who are never in a million years going to vote for them into never in a million years ever voting for them, offer at most scant resistance from their muddle huddle in the do-nothing political center, doing little other than firing off the occasional angry letter, and otherwise voting to approve Trump’s churlish nominees, because they want to appear bipartisan.

Even Republican voters who six months ago cast their lots with Trump now want Democrats to do more, which makes them more like voters in Canada, and also in Germany and Australia, who to their credit have the basic common sense not to elect a wannabe oligarch beholden to Putin and the Saudis to run their countries into the ground.

But then, they have alternatives; we have the angry letter-writing Chuck Schumer, the Trump nominee-endorsing Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, the Steve Bannon-platforming Gavin Newsom, the I-can’t-get-me-enough-Trump Gretchen Whitmer.

Not a one of them would sit beside Trump, listen to him prattle on about how Canada could become a U.S. state and get a “massive tax cut,” “free military,” “tremendous medical care,” and do anything other than pull a Pam Bondi at a Cabinet meeting.

And then there’s Mark Carney.

“Canadians’ view on this is not going to change,” he told Trump, in front of god, the world and within walking distance of dozens of feckless congressional Democrats and the consultants who take the money that we donate to the Ds to fight to keep our democracy in one piece and use it to advise the electeds against doing anything that might upset the apple cart.

If there was ever a time to upset some apple carts, it’s probably now.

We need even just one Democrat to grow some Mark Carney cojones.

Carney told Trump, again, to his fat face, that Canada is “not for sale.”

One Democrat, just one, needs to stand up to Trump, face to face, and say, our country, 250 years of our history, not for sale, not ever.