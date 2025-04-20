I continue to be amazed that anybody is following through with plans to expand business operations in the Trump tariffs climate.

Against the uncertain backdrop created by the tariffs, there were two big economic announcements in Virginia this week.

Integer, a medical contract developer and manufacturing organization, announced through the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to make a “significant investment” over the next five years to expand its operations in Salem, which is said to be creating 83 new jobs.

The second: Delta Star Inc., a manufacturer of power transformers and mobile substations for the electrical grid, will invest $35 million to expand their Lynchburg operations, in a project that is said to be creating 300 new jobs.

The Delta Star expansion is that company’s second in the past three years, following a $30 million investment and 149 new jobs in 2023.

“We are excited to expand our Lynchburg facility to help address the global demand for energy solutions that prioritize both reliability and sustainability,” Delta Star President and CEO Jason Greene said. “This investment will not only increase our manufacturing capacity but also allow us to continue advancing our technological capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the energy sector.”

Youngkin approved a $2.3 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to grease the skids on the Delta Star project.

The company, headquartered in Lynchburg, opened its plant there in 1962. One of the largest U.S.-owned medium transformer producers in the country, Delta Star also operates a facility in San Carlos, Calif., as well as a plant outside of Montreal, which it acquired from Alstom in 2015.

The Canada thing would worry me if I was a principal at Delta Star, with the uncertainty around the Trump tariffs, and how they’ll impact items going back and forth across the border, even within a company.

I would also be worried if I was a higher-up at Integer, given the global nature of its customer base for medical-device components.

Integer has operated in Salem for 30 years, manufacturing components for medical devices such as catheters, guidewires, stents and pacemakers.

The new 13,000-square-foot facility in Salem will allow Integer to expand production capacity while also creating space for additional investment and jobs at its existing Salem locations.

“For more than three decades, our team in Salem has provided incredible talent to help Integer become our customers’ partner of choice for delivering innovation that enhances the lives of patients around the world,” Integer President & CEO Joseph Dziedzic said. “Our planned investment in this new facility is a testament to the great work the local team is doing, which is creating increased customer demand in growing markets that are addressing unmet patient needs. We look forward to our continued growth in Virginia.”