Major tax deadline upcoming for employers in Virginia

A major deadline is around the corner for employers or organizations in Virginia that withheld state income taxes in 2022.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, is the due date for submitting 2022 withholding records, including W-2 and 1099 forms.

“We strongly encourage employers provide withholding records on time,” said tax commissioner Craig M. Burns. “If you don’t meet the deadline, your employees, retirees and customers could face significant delays with their tax refunds.”

In addition to W-2s, all 1099 forms should also be submitted to Virginia Tax by Jan. 31.

should be prepared to enter requested withholding info to be authenticated.

Visit the Virginia Tax website for more information, or call the Virginia Tax Business Customer Service hotline at (804) 367-8037.