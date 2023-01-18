Countries
news major tax deadline upcoming for employers in virginia
State/National

Major tax deadline upcoming for employers in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published:

virginia department of taxationA major deadline is around the corner for employers or organizations in Virginia that withheld state income taxes in 2022.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, is the due date for submitting 2022 withholding records, including W-2 and 1099 forms.

“We strongly encourage employers provide withholding records on time,” said tax commissioner Craig M. Burns. “If you don’t meet the deadline, your employees, retirees and customers could face significant delays with their tax refunds.”

In addition to W-2s, all 1099 forms should also be submitted to Virginia Tax by Jan. 31.

should be prepared to enter requested withholding info to be authenticated.

Visit the Virginia Tax website for more information, or call the Virginia Tax Business Customer Service hotline at (804) 367-8037.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

