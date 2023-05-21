Countries
newsmailbag one reader tries to get me fired for gross incompetence which good luck with that
U.S./World

Mailbag: One reader tries to get me fired for ‘gross incompetence,’ which, good luck with that

Chris Graham
Published date:
mailbag
(© lexiconimages – stock.adobe.com)

Subject: Debt

U r a total idiot for ur lies, u know congress did there job by passing a budget but the bafoon in the White House won’t sign it because he can’t keep spending taxpayer money like there is no end, y don’t u grow some balls and write true articles about the scum bag democrats that r destroying our country asshole!!!

– Charles Johnson

Charlie, here, seems to be weighing in on the ongoing debt-ceiling debate.

His contention that the House has passed a budget isn’t accurate. The bill passed by the House, by a 217-215 vote, last month was specific to the debt ceiling.

Neither the House nor the Senate has passed a budget. The annual budget is months away from even getting votes in either chamber.

So, that is what it is.

“The bafoon in the White House” would need to have a bill passed by both houses to be able to sign anything, and the Senate hasn’t passed the House bill, and won’t pass the House bill, and it’s not because Democrats want to “keep spending taxpayer money like there is no end.”

It’s because the House bill, that again, passed by two votes, guts the social-safety net, including spending on education, which will benefit people like our beleaguered Charles Johnson, whose English teachers did him no favors.

The debt-ceiling fight being waged by Republicans is an obvious political stunt.

How you can tell is that the same Republicans pushing the notion that they’re concerned about budget deficits and the national debt voted three times, without controversy, to raise the debt limit in the Trump presidency, as the budgets proposed by Trump and passed by Congress raised the national debt some $8 trillion in his four years in the White House.

That $8 trillion is more than a quarter of the $31 trillion in national debt accumulated in our nation’s 234-year history.

Addressing Chuck’s request that I “grow some balls” – what is it with these folks’ fixation on the male anatomy?

No offense, Chas, but, I’m … I’m taken.

Subject: How to get Chris Graham fired for gross incompetence

Seriously reading any of his shit is like watching Fox or CNN. Just talks out of his ass about stuff he knows nothing about and pretends to be a journalist. Dude sucks ass.

– Justin Morris

Justin doesn’t make clear what his issue is.

I’m not sure he even knows what his issue is.

Saying that reading any of my “shit” is “like watching Fox or CNN” is taking a rather broad swipe.

I mean, which is it? Right-wing propaganda, or whatever CNN is trying be this week?

(This week, it’s right-wing propaganda. Next week, they might go back to the cooking shows. They’re all over the place.)

“Just talks out of his ass about stuff he knows nothing about” – not accurate.

Not only did I come out of the womb equipped with a set of balls, as I noted above in my answer to CJ, but my ass didn’t come connected to my vocal chords, same as most of the rest of you, not including Justin.

“Pretends to be a journalist” – got news for you there; everybody who is a journalist is pretending.

Me, I’ve been pretending for 28 years, so I guess I’m among the better at the pretending part, in that I do this for an actual living.

“Dude sucks ass.”

I don’t know what the kids like Justin and Chuckie J. are into these days, but, no.

Is Justin hitting on me here like ol’ Johnny boy seemed to be?

I have to wonder.

“How to get Chris Graham fired for gross incompetence.”

I’m the founder, owner, editor, the dude, at AFP, so if you want to get me fired, you’re going to have to go through me.

Let me mull this one over for a sec …

I could use a day off every once in a while, but, nah.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

