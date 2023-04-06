Lyle Lovett and his Large Band to perform at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater announces Lyle Lovett and his Large Band performing live on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

A singer, composer, and actor, Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums.

Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award and was named Texas State Musician.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $49.75 to $99.75.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 East Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or by phone at (434) 979-1333.