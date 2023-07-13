Local social services departments offer cooling assistance, applications due Aug. 15

Cooling assistance is available from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Qualifying households may receive assistance through the Virginia Energy Assistance Program (EAP). Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

A household must have a child under age 6, an adult age 60 or older or an individual living with a disability to qualify for assistance. Income requirements are based on a household’s gross monthly income. Individuals and families in need of cooling assistance are encouraged to apply even if they are unsure of eligibility.

Households who received a one-time benefit of $600 for payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment in June 2023 are not eligible to receive additional payments for this type of assistance in this calendar year.

VDSS assisted more than 86,000 households in Virginia last year through LIHEAP. Assistance is available for payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment, payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment, repair of central air conditioning system or heat pump, purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling and attic fans, and purchase and installation of a window unit air conditioner.

Applications are available through local departments of social services.