Local school systems to discuss impact of homelessness with community

Crystal Graham
Published date:
homelessness child in tent city holding stuffed animal
(© pressmaster – stock.adobe.com)

Local school divisions will take part in a discussion about housing insecurity and its impact on education on Thursday at noon.

Representatives from Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro public schools will facilitate a community conversation to discuss issues surrounding students experiencing homelessness at SAW Housing’s April Lunch and Learn.

The event is scheduled to run approximately 90 minutes and will be held at Augusta Health’s Community Care Building in Fishersville. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a brown-bagged lunch to enjoy during the event.

The Lunch and Learn series has covered a variety of topics related to affordable housing. Topics have included critical home repair, community land trusts and housing justice and the poor.

“Every child deserves not just a place in the classroom, but a place in our hearts,” said Ryan Barber, assistant superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools. “When we serve students experiencing homelessness, we affirm their dignity and invest in a future where every student, regardless of circumstance, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.  We truly believe in the power of education to change outcomes for our students.”

The three local public school systems have access to funding to ensure students have access to free and appropriate public education regardless of their housing and financial issues.

“Supporting students experiencing homelessness is crucial, because it directly affects a student’s ability to succeed academically, emotionally and socially,” said Ashley Whitesel, the homeless liaison coordinator for Augusta County Public Schools. “When students experience homelessness, they face numerous challenges that can impede their educational progress.”

Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge CEO Dan Layman called the efforts of schools as “heroic.”

“The profound impact of housing insecurity is often lost in conversations about public education in our community,” said Layman. “It is a hard truth to digest, but the efforts of our school districts to overcome these obstacles are equally heroic.”

For more information, visit www.sawhousing.com

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

