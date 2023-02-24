Countries
news live orchestra music and the trumpets shall sound in staunton and waynesboro
Culture

Live orchestra music: ‘And the Trumpets Shall Sound’ in Staunton and Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Photo courtesy Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra.

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra returns to downtown Staunton Saturday with “And the Trumpets Shall Sound.”

The orchestra, a recipient of the American Prize in 2021, will perform the same program Sunday afternoon in downtown Waynesboro.

Featuring trumpet soloists Mary Elizabeth Dowden and David Dash, the program will include Mendelssohn’s Trumpet Overture, Op. 101; Fung’s Trumpet Concerto; and Bizet’s Carmen Fantasia (for two solo trumpets and an orchestra).

The performance can be enjoyed at First Presbyterian Church, 100 E. Frederick Street, Staunton at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, or at First Presbyterian Church, 249 S. Wayne Street, Waynesboro at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Both performances are free admission, but donations will be accepted. All donations go toward the orchestra.

The orchestra will return to Staunton and Waynesboro on April 29 and 30, respectively, with “Fate Returns.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

