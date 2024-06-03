Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Lexington: Lime Kiln Theater adds ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ ‘Hamlet’ to 2024 theater season
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Lexington: Lime Kiln Theater adds ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ ‘Hamlet’ to 2024 theater season

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
theater
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

The Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington has added two theatrical productions to its 2024 schedule, with “Every Brilliant Thing” on Saturday, June 29 and “Hamlet” on Saturday, July 27.

“Every Brilliant Thing” marks the return of Endstation Theatre Company at Randolph College to Lime Kiln. “Every Brilliant Thing” tells the story of a 6-year-old writing a list of what is brilliant in the world and worth living for after a mother’s attempt to die by suicide. The production is about depression and what humans will do for loved ones.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $25 per person at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Performance runtime is 80 minutes.

Traveling Players Ensemble will present Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” with a runtime of two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Hamlet is a reluctant hero who returns home to find his father is dead and his mother has quickly remarried his uncle. He is spurred to action when the ghost of his father reveals he was murdered. While searching for the truth of who murdered his father, Hamlet pretends he is insane. Hamlet brings a revenge tragedy brimming with intrigue, trickery, heartache and plenty of humor to the stage.

Tickets are $15 per person in advance and $20 per person at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Concessions will be available for purchase at both events.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. a non-profit (501c3), operates at Lime Kiln Theater and opened in 1984. The nonprofit is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater.

Lime Kiln is thrilled to present another annual series of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

Buy tickets of both performances by visiting the Lime Kiln website.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Jay Woolfolk, when his team needed him, pitched UVA into the Super Regionals
2 Dante Harris returning to UVA: And what about that other point guard?
3 UVA agrees to pay out $9M to victims in Nov. 13, 2022, shootings
4 Alcohol likely cause of fatal accident in Rockingham County on Route 11
5 Families of inmates at two Virginia prisons have access to expanded video visitation

Latest News

jay woolfolk
Sports

UVA Baseball Notebook: Pitching, maligned all season, keys ‘Hoos to Supers

Chris Graham
state fair of virginia fundraising gala
Virginia

Study: Meadow Event Park, home to State Fair of Virginia, generates nearly $50 million

Crystal Graham

Collectively, visitors to The Meadow Event Park last year spent nearly $50 million on day trips and outings to the Caroline County property.

wildfire
Virginia

Spring season results in nearly 20K scorched acres in Virginia; busiest wildfire season in 30 years

Crystal Graham

Dry weather conditions and winds led to the busiest spring fire season in three decades, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.

nurse stress
Health, U.S. & World News

Reauthorization act would help reduce suicide, burnout among health care professionals

Crystal Graham
nurse doctor medical health
Health, Local

UVA Cancer Center, community centers partner to take cancer screening to underserved

Rebecca Barnabi
Tangier Island in Chesapeake Bay
Virginia

Chesapeake Bay community receives $2.3M grant for mitigation projects

Crystal Graham
prison jail
Local

South Carolina man pleads guilty to 2021 first-degree murder of Big Stone Gap police officer

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status