Lexington: Lime Kiln Theater adds ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ ‘Hamlet’ to 2024 theater season

The Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington has added two theatrical productions to its 2024 schedule, with “Every Brilliant Thing” on Saturday, June 29 and “Hamlet” on Saturday, July 27.

“Every Brilliant Thing” marks the return of Endstation Theatre Company at Randolph College to Lime Kiln. “Every Brilliant Thing” tells the story of a 6-year-old writing a list of what is brilliant in the world and worth living for after a mother’s attempt to die by suicide. The production is about depression and what humans will do for loved ones.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $25 per person at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Performance runtime is 80 minutes.

Traveling Players Ensemble will present Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” with a runtime of two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Hamlet is a reluctant hero who returns home to find his father is dead and his mother has quickly remarried his uncle. He is spurred to action when the ghost of his father reveals he was murdered. While searching for the truth of who murdered his father, Hamlet pretends he is insane. Hamlet brings a revenge tragedy brimming with intrigue, trickery, heartache and plenty of humor to the stage.

Tickets are $15 per person in advance and $20 per person at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Concessions will be available for purchase at both events.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. a non-profit (501c3), operates at Lime Kiln Theater and opened in 1984. The nonprofit is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater.

Lime Kiln is thrilled to present another annual series of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

Buy tickets of both performances by visiting the Lime Kiln website.