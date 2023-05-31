Countries
newsleesburg substitute teacher charged with public intoxication at high school
Virginia

Leesburg substitute teacher charged with public intoxication at high school

Chris Graham
Published date:
school
(© AkuAku – stock.adobe.com)

Rhiannon Blakeman, 28, of Leesburg, has been charged with one count of public intoxication and one count of possessing alcoholic beverages in or on public school grounds.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Wednesday shortly after 1 p.m. at Tuscarora High School. The Leesburg Police Department School Resource Officer assigned to the high school received a report that a substitute teacher was believed to be intoxicated in the school’s cafeteria.

The SRO responded and determined that Blakeman was intoxicated and was in possession of alcoholic beverages on school grounds.

Blakeman is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

