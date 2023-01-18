Countries
Kroger customers earn extra fuel points with Simple Truth® brand purchases

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

Kroger is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Simple Truth® brand with 10X Fuel Points on all Simple Truth® Free From and Organic purchases with a digital coupon.

Fuel points will be available January 18 through 31, 2023. The grocery chain will also offer customers a 5X digital event for natural and organic items, unique and healthy recipes and even more new Simple Truth® products set to release this year.

Favorite Simple Truth® items in the last 10 years have included: Organic Garbanzo Beans, Mixed Berry Granola, Organic Apple Juice, Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, Organic Whole White Mushrooms, Natural Cage Free Large Brown Eggs, Organic Mixed Vegetables, Exotic Vegetable Chips, Organic 100% Whole Wheat Penne Rigato and Organic Baby Spring Mix.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

