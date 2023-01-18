Kroger customers earn extra fuel points with Simple Truth® brand purchases

Kroger is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Simple Truth® brand with 10X Fuel Points on all Simple Truth® Free From and Organic purchases with a digital coupon.

Fuel points will be available January 18 through 31, 2023. The grocery chain will also offer customers a 5X digital event for natural and organic items, unique and healthy recipes and even more new Simple Truth® products set to release this year.

Favorite Simple Truth® items in the last 10 years have included: Organic Garbanzo Beans, Mixed Berry Granola, Organic Apple Juice, Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, Organic Whole White Mushrooms, Natural Cage Free Large Brown Eggs, Organic Mixed Vegetables, Exotic Vegetable Chips, Organic 100% Whole Wheat Penne Rigato and Organic Baby Spring Mix.