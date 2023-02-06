Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news kidd named dean of shenandoah universitys school of pharmacy
Virginia

Kidd named dean of Shenandoah University’s School of Pharmacy

Crystal Graham
Published:

Robert Kidd, Pharm.D., Ph.D., a stalwart of Shenandoah University’s pharmacy program, is the new dean of SU’s Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy.

Kidd, who has served as interim dean of SU’s pharmacy school October 2021, moves into the role full time effective immediately.

Kidd has been a faculty member in Shenandoah’s School of Pharmacy since 1998, when the school’s first graduating class was beginning its third year in the program.

A highly competitive national search was conducted for the position, and Kidd’s appointment was strongly supported by both the Shenandoah’s search committee and the campus community.

“I am honored to be selected as the dean of Shenandoah University’s Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy,” Kidd said. “And I am excited to work with everyone in the school and university to continue to advance the school, the university, and the pharmacy profession.”

Kidd holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Cellular Biology, a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) from the University of Tennessee, as well as a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Pharmaceutical Sciences from The Ohio State University.

His research interests are pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenomics, and he frequently involves students in his research projects.

Kidd has authored over 90 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, abstracts and national presentations.

He is a two-time recipient of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy SU teacher of the year award and is a fellow of the American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education.

In 2020, Kidd led the development and implementation of Shenandoah University’s SARS-CoV-2 pooled saliva surveillance testing program, which played a central role in maintaining the health and safety of the university and the surrounding community throughout the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Kidd is an essential part of the Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy and is held in high regard by his colleagues and students,” said Shenandoah Provost Cameron McCoy, Ph.D. “Dr. Kidd has displayed tremendous leadership during his time as interim dean, and I’m excited to see that continue.”

Shenandoah University’s Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy has 41 faculty members and more than 450 students enrolled in its traditional and non-traditional Doctor of Pharmacy programs, as well as dual degree programs.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

college students of color

Annual essay contest ‘opens doors to opportunities for young women’
Crystal Graham
turkey farm
,

Albemarle County turkey farm plans expansion thanks to AFID fund grant
Crystal Graham

An Albemarle County farmer has a waiting list for ground turkey, and thanks to a state grant, will be able to offer the new product in time for the summer grilling season.

business team
,

From ideas to start-ups: Entrepreneurs in Virginia invited to pitch business plans
Crystal Graham

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is joining forces with the Virginia Innovation Collective to host The Entrepreneur Experience in Buena Vista March 3-5.

jail handcuffs

FBI arrests two people in plot to attack multiple Maryland electrical substations
Chris Graham
chris graham uva
,

Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: ‘Hoos set to face #22 NC State on Tuesday
Chris Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
, ,

An evening of poetry and music with Denver Butson and Jordan Perry on Feb. 24
Crystal Graham
prescribed burn fire forest

Prescribed burns planned in George Washington, Jefferson national forests this spring
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy