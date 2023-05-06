Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsjim wood matter is closed and waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened
Local

Jim Wood ‘matter’ is ‘closed,’ and Waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened

Chris Graham
Published date:
news virginian jim wood
Screenshot: The News Virginian

Not only is the matter of Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood’s homophobic slur “closed,” but there he is on the front page of one of the local papers, big smile on his face, at a ribbon cutting for a new local business.

The rehabilitation tour of the guy who thought it appropriate to refer to a Cabinet secretary as “ol’ Pete Buttplug” is in full force.

“It just shows the effort and all the work being put into town to try to bring that outside visitation and as well as the local economy for Waynesboro to improve,” Wood told the News Virginian at the Wednesday grand opening of the Grey Pine Lodge, a 22-room motel on Route 250 near the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail.

That would be the same Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail that city leaders are lobbying the U.S. Department of Transportation for a federal grant for a project to connect the city to.

The Department of Transportation is headed up by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Wood, on a Feb. 15 Facebook talk show that he has since deleted from the interwebs, along with years of other questionable video and audio content, addressed Buttigieg, who is gay, as “ol’ Pete Buttplug, or whatever his name is.”

Two days earlier, Wood joined members of City Council in formally approving the effort to ask Buttigieg to back a federal grant for a project to connect Waynesboro to the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel.

Wood’s name appeared on a letter signed by Mayor Lana Williams addressed to Buttigieg asking the transportation secretary to approve the city’s request for funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to go toward the project.

“As a proud and resilient post-industrial community, the City of Waynesboro is at a crossroads in its examination of the new economy that we must deliver not only for Waynesboro residents, our region, but also for all Virginians,” city leaders wrote to Buttigieg in the letter. “The successful award of the requested RAISE Grant will tremendously assist us in this endeavor, and provide a meaningful transportation option for all Virginians.”

That grant request would represent some of the heavy lifting on the part of city leaders “to try to bring that outside visitation and as well as the local economy for Waynesboro to improve” that Wood referenced in his comment to the local paper.

The vice mayor denigrating the guy they’re asking to approve the grant request with a gay slur wouldn’t seem to help things along in that respect.

Interesting timing, too, with Wood flanking Williams in the ribbon-cutting photo.

The photo was taken on Wednesday, and Wednesday was when Williams emailed the other local paper, the News Leader, to tell them that she considers the “matter” with Wood’s slur “closed.”

“Closed” would be one word from city leaders relative to the “matter.”

“We’re hoping people forget this ever happened” would be seven others.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Jim Wood ‘matter’ is ‘closed,’ and Waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened
2 Central Shenandoah Health District urges parents not to wait for back-to-school immunizations
3 More older adults eligible for coupons to farmers markets with expansion of program
4 UVA hoops’ Reece Beekman has a decision to make: The pros, cons of going, staying
5 Richmond reaches deal to build new stadium: What’s in store for baseball in the capital city?

Latest News

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels get Friday night win over Altoona Curve, 3-1

Chris Graham
Norfolk Tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides fall, 2-1, to Durham Bulls, snapping six-game winning streak

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (22-8) fell to the Durham Bulls (17-13), 2-1, on Friday night at Harbor Park, snapping the Tides’ six-game winning streak.

alder marin sotelo Farmville
Virginia

Captured: Virginia jail escapee charged in death of deputy taken into custody in Mexico

Crystal Graham

Piedmont Regional Jail escapee Alder Marin-Sotelo has been found and is in custody, according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff Department.

07-jungle-boy-and-darby-allin-vs-mjf-and-sammy-guevara-dynamite-2023-05-03_007
Sports

Ratings news: Man, are AEW fans just not into the product right now

Chris Graham
Virginia

Virginia unemployment rate remains at 3.2 percent in March jobs numbers

Rebecca Barnabi
court law
Local

Former judge to visit W&L campus to discuss Jan. 6, potential constitutional crisis

Crystal Graham
veteran depression
U.S./World

New program would connect veterans overcoming ‘mental wounds of war’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy