Crystal Graham
Published date:
Photo: © Rosemarie Mosteller/stock.adobe.com

James Madison University will host commencement ceremonies May 15-17 at various locations on the Harrisonburg campus.

The public should be mindful of the increase of traffic in and around campus.

JMU will confer 4,084 undergraduate degrees and 491 graduate degrees.

The top three undergraduate majors were health sciences, sport and recreation management and psychology.

The top graduate majors centered around education and accounting.

Other general information on commencement is available at jmu.edu/commencement.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

