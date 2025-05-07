James Madison University will host commencement ceremonies May 15-17 at various locations on the Harrisonburg campus.

The public should be mindful of the increase of traffic in and around campus.

JMU will confer 4,084 undergraduate degrees and 491 graduate degrees.

The top three undergraduate majors were health sciences, sport and recreation management and psychology.

The top graduate majors centered around education and accounting.

Other general information on commencement is available at jmu.edu/commencement.