Crystal Graham
Millions of Americans deal with balance disorders as part of the aging process, and James Madison University researchers have developed a method to diagnose and treat diseases.

The research by the JMU College of Health and Behavioral Studies is being funded by a $1.89 million, five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health.

According to JMU, the grant and funds have been confirmed and are not affected by cuts made by the Trump administration to other research projects.

Undergraduate and graduate students will take part in the project as well as a new research audiologist.

The experiments will involve placing electrodes around the eyes and neck and then playing a stimulus through a bone vibrator.

“This type of stimulus causes the skull to vibrate and will give us a detectable reaction from the muscles we placed the electrodes over,” said Erin Piker, an associate professor and program director of audiology in the Department of Communication Sciences & Disorders at JMU.  “The stimulus is more complex than what is typically used and allows us to make new kinds of measurements.”

Traditional tests use sound introduced to the ear with an earphone, and the intensity level must be very high. With vibration, the sound does not need to be played as loud, Piker said.

The research could help address balance system changes that occur with diseases such as Meniere’s disease.

“We know the vestibular system is affected, but current findings are very mixed as to what parts and how much.”

The study also will provide data on balance and gait associated with aging.

“We are starting with looking at changes with aging,” she said. “We expect to see some decline in the vestibular system as we age, starting at middle age.”

Early findings should be published in 12 to 24 months.

