Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home No contact or canceling? Tips for families navigating holidays after presidential election
Politics

No contact or canceling? Tips for families navigating holidays after presidential election

Crystal Graham
Published date:
toast alcohol holiday food presidential election
(© Seventyfour
– stock.adobe.com)

The presidential election may be over, but it’s likely to be the topic of conversation at Thanksgiving tables across the United States next week.

Some people, myself included, cannot fathom how family members and friends voted, not for a Republican or Democrat, but for a man, Donald Trump, who represents the worst of America – who speaks negatively of many people they, and I, care about: LGBTQ+ individuals, those with disabilities, veterans and well, the list is just too long.

Some people have chosen to go “no contact” with their families due to strong differences; others have essentially canceled Thanksgiving and Christmas this year due to diverging opinions on the future of the country.

In a recent New Yorker article, the author talked about how one woman made the decision to go “no contact” with her family and had no regrets.

“Can I tell you how great it was to skip out on my first Thanksgiving?” she told the writer. “I haven’t heard family drama in years.”

Essayist Andrea Tate shared a column on Huffington Post about the political differences that she has with her husband and in-laws and her decision to avoid them over the holidays.

“I will not be in a room of 15 people who voted for Trump,” she wrote.

Tate also shared her anger at her husband due to his glee over the outcome of the race. However, she noted, “there is simply too much history and love between us to let this election tear us apart.”

A Virginia Tech expert agrees with Tate’s conclusion and says it isn’t impossible to keep relationships intact despite strong political differences.

Todd Schenk, an associate professor and chair of the Department of Urban Affairs and Planning, said there is a time and place for tough conversations, and it probably isn’t around a crowded dinner table especially when alcohol is involved.

However, he said, the discussions shouldn’t necessarily be avoided, either.

Tips for talking politics after presidential election

Schenk offers the following suggestions for talking to others who have differing viewpoints during the holidays.

  • Find the right time and venue
  • Ensure there is mutual commitment to respectful and constructive dialogue
  • When ready to engage, be prepared for a difficult or challenging conversation
  • Start by building a shared understanding of where each side is coming from
  • Go in with a genuine curiosity and willingness to listen
  • Use active listening techniques including appropriate body language and asking questions
  • Try not to make assumptions

Trying to persuade someone to see a different viewpoint, he said, doesn’t usually happen in one conversation. It is rooted in counterparts feeling heard and respected; only then can they reconsider how their positions do and do not align with their core values.

“Active listening techniques can seem cliché, but evidence, including our own research, suggests that their application can build empathy,” Schenk said. “There is some debate around the value of empathy, but I think it is hard to argue against its importance when we are talking about relationships with friends and family members.”

Further reading

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Jones pleads guilty to Nov. 13, 2022, murders of three UVA Football players
2 Former Lynchburg community corrections director indicted; helped fugitive, lover flee
3 Analysis: ARPA outlays to local governments totaled $60.5M; breaking down how it was spent
4 UVA Football: Tony Elliott is trying to convince himself to stick with Anthony Colandrea
5 Preview: A lot has to go right for UVA Football to pull upset of #12 SMU

Latest News

handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Local News

Four men, two women arrested after search warrant executed at Albemarle County address

Crystal Graham
staunton
Arts, Culture, Travel

Artists Sunday: Art Hive, Staunton participate in national day for local creativity

Rebecca Barnabi

Art Hive and Staunton will participate in Artists Sunday® on the Sunday after Thanksgiving to spotlight artists, creators and performers.

lgbtq
Virginia News

Report shows progress being made on LGBTQ+ equality; ‘landscape remains challenging’

Crystal Graham

An assessment of LGBTQ+ equality found that among the 11 cities evaluated in Virginia, nine received a perfect score.

podcast
Sports News

Podcast: UVA Football preps for SMU, hoops face challenges in the Bahamas

Chris Graham
Local News

Augusta County: Amazon donates 9,000 unsellable items to area community organizations

Rebecca Barnabi
matt gaetz
U.S. Politics

Matt Gaetz withdraws from AG consideration: Didn’t even make it a Scaramucci

Chris Graham
police emergency fire accident
Virginia News

Carroll County: Cleveland man, woman dead after Mercedes Benz crashes on I-77

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status